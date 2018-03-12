Teachers, public workers rally against pension reform bill on Capitol steps

Legislative leaders say the massive pension debt is cause for reform and historic funded for the beleaguered retirement systems, but a planned vote on Senate Bill 1 – sponsored by Senate State and Local Government Committee Chairman Joe Bowen, R-Owensboro – was delayed Friday and referred back to Bowen’s committee following a similar protest in which teachers and other government employees swarmed the Capitol and voiced their opposition.More >>
Members of the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools – a coalition that includes the Jefferson County Teachers Association, Dear JCPS, Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice and the Louisville Fellowship of Reconciliation, among others – have made their cases during public comment periods at school board meetings.More >>
The 60-day period will close for those hoping to open charter schools in the 2019-20 school year will end June 15, and the request for proposals will include scoring parameters for applicants, according to a JCPS news release.More >>
It was part of a wide-ranging forum on school safety at South Central Junior- Senior High School, and Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seeyle told students that they are “the most valuable resource” in preventing others from carrying out threats.More >>
The House and Senate education committees heard from William Modzeleski, a national school safety consultant who formerly worked for the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Education, and Jon Akers, executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, during a joint meeting.More >>
In the wake of recent shootings at Marshall County High School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 19 in all, Lovett and many others are contemplating how to prevent future school attacks.More >>
Tuesday’s vote is the first in what will be a series of votes on proposed facilities changes at Jefferson County Public Schools, acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio told the board.More >>
Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.More >>
