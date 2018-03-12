Residents of Hallmark neighborhood upset they weren't notified b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Residents of Hallmark neighborhood upset they weren't notified before nearby warehouses were demolished

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of the Hallmark neighborhood are upset their foundations were rocked and homes covered in dirt after two warehouses were demolished on Millers Lane.

Per city law, the company that owns the property, Advanced Distribution Service, did not have to notify neighbors of the demolition. But residents said the company should have done so out of courtesy. 

"People don't know if they have structure damage in their home," Metro Councilwoman Mary Woolridge said. "One couple said they had to get an exterminator come and exterminate their house for mice for rats,  because I guess after they demolished these warehouses, these mice and rats went everywhere."

The company has agreed to meet with the Hallmark Neighborhood Association to keep neighbors better informed about what's happening with the property. 

Plans are to build a new warehouse there. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
