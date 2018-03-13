UPDATE: 18 students taken to hospital after crash involving JCPS - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: 18 students taken to hospital after crash involving JCPS bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a car and Jefferson County Public School bus sent several people to the hospital early Tuesday, including 18 students.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says the bus was traveling west on South Park Drive when, for an unknown reason, the driver of a Ford Focus that was going east went into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into the bus.

Police say LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the crash around 8:45 a.m. According to Jefferson County School spokesperson Daniel Kemp, it happened at South Park and White Oak. The bus involved in the crash was JCPS bus No. 1240.

Kemp says 41 students were on the bus headed to Coral Ridge Elementary and Fairdale Elementary. According to Kemp, 18 students were taken to the hospital for "minor injuries" and the remaining students were taken to school.

According to police, a passenger in the Ford Focus was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

LMPD is continuing to investigate the crash.

