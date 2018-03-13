10-story student apartment building planned near University of Louisville

A New Jersey development company plans to build a 10-story student housing building off S. 4th Street near the University of Louisville. The proposed high rise would include two parking garage floors beneath eight stories of apartments, according to plans filed with Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services.More >>
Airbnb will start automatically collecting Louisville hotel taxes of 8.5 percent on the home sharing platform’s bookings in Jefferson County under an agreement with Louisville Metro government. The taxes will be charged beginning April 1, ahead of the Kentucky Derby.More >>
Cafepress.com laid off 17 people and parted ways with its chief operating officer and two board members as the Louisville-based e-commerce company continues to struggle with falling sales.More >>
With an infusion of $2.2 million from local investors, Louisville data science firm EdjAnalytics could double or triple its 25-person employee base by the end of the year, the company’s CEO said Friday.More >>
A large shareholder of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block the sale of the company to Humana Inc. and a pair of private equity firms.More >>
Insider Media Group, the nonprofit organization behind Insider Louisville, has secured a $500,000 grant from Louisville’s James Graham Brown Foundation to support the digital newsroom’s operations in 2018.More >>
President Donald Trump’s proposed 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum will increase costs for Braidy Industries, the company planning to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill outside of Ashland, Ky.More >>
Humana Inc. CEO Bruce Broussard’s total pay remained essentially flat at $19.8 million in 2017, a year in which the Louisville-based company refocused its strategy after its failed merger with Aetna and shed thousands of jobs.More >>
