Police say burglary suspect admitted to breaking into several east Louisville homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man officials say broke into several homes in east Louisville.

Brian Cunningham, 34, was arrested March 12 in the 7500 block of Westport Road, near Herr Lane.

According to police, two of the break-ins happened on March 12 at homes on Crossgate Lane near Brownsboro Road. Police say in one of the burglaries, Cunningham broke out glass from the back door of the home.

Authorities say the victim was home and went into the kitchen and saw Cunningham reaching through the broken glass and attempting to unlock the door. The victim began to yell and Cunningham ran away.

Officials say during the second break-in, which happened minutes later, Cunningham also broke glass from a back door. Police say he then entered the residence and stole several pieces of jewelry.

According to authorities, a third burglary happened at a home on Nottingham Parkway, not far from Shelbyville Road and South Hurstbourne Parkway. Police say Cunningham admitted to breaking a rear window and taking a gun and jewelry, which he then pawned.

The theft was verified by pawn shop tickets. Authorities say when Cunningham was arrested, he was still in possession of an extra magazine for the stolen gun.

Once Cunningham was in custody, he confessed to breaking into four homes, according to investigators.

Officials have not provided details about the fourth alleged burglary.

Cunningham is charged with several counts of burglary. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

