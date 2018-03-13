Prosecutors want death penalty for woman accused of killing 3 people in apartment fire

Archie Riley and her two children, 16-year-old Savannah Cooper and 11-year-old Kameron Harris, died as a result of an arson fire at an apartment complex on Shanks Lane in southwest Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged with intentionally starting a fire in southwest Louisville last year that killed a mother and her two children could face the death penalty if convicted.

Danesha Peden, is accused of pouring gas on the building on Shanks Lane and setting it on fire after a domestic dispute on Dec. 5, 2017. Six families lived in the apartment complex.

Archie Riley, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Savannah Cooper and 11-year-old Kameron Harris, died as a result of the fire.

Peden is charged with arson and three counts of murder.

