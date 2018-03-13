Prosecutors want death penalty for woman accused of killing 3 pe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Prosecutors want death penalty for woman accused of killing 3 people in apartment fire

Posted: Updated:
Danesha Peden during a court appearance in Jefferson County Court. Danesha Peden during a court appearance in Jefferson County Court.
Archie Riley and her two children, 16-year-old Savannah Cooper and 11-year-old Kameron Harris, died as a result of an arson fire at an apartment complex on Shanks Lane in southwest Louisville. Archie Riley and her two children, 16-year-old Savannah Cooper and 11-year-old Kameron Harris, died as a result of an arson fire at an apartment complex on Shanks Lane in southwest Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman charged with intentionally starting a fire in southwest Louisville last year that killed a mother and her two children could face the death penalty if convicted. 

Danesha Peden, is accused of pouring gas on the building on Shanks Lane and setting it on fire after a domestic dispute on Dec. 5, 2017. Six families lived in the apartment complex. 

Archie Riley, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Savannah Cooper and 11-year-old Kameron Harris, died as a result of the fire.

Peden is charged with arson and three counts of murder. 

Previous:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.