Feel what it's like to suffer with dementia with the Virtual Dementia Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Virtual Dementia Tour will open your eyes to the devastating effects of dementia.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser recently experienced the disorienting nature of the chronic disorder.

Wesley Manor Retirement Community will host the Virtual Dementia Tour Thursday, March 22, 9am-3pm at 5012 East Manslick Road, Louisville. The Virtual Dementia Tour is a national program presented by Second Wind Dreams and Senior Helpers. The event is free and open to the public.

The purpose of the program is to enable friends, family and caregivers to experience a clear perspective into the daily lives of those with dementia. It enables participants to gain a greater understanding of dementia and shift their thinking from fear to action.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Someone develops Alzheimer's or related dementia every 66 seconds.

In 2015, over 15 million caregivers provided over 18 billion hours of unpaid care to someone with Alzheimer's or other dementia.

The Virtual Dementia Tour lasts 15-20 minutes. Participants wear special goggles, earphones, gloves and shoe inserts that simulate what it's like to have dementia. They are led into a dimly-lit, residential-type room and asked to perform simple tasks. Then, the participants reflect on their experience. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited.

On Thursday, March 22nd from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, the public can experience the Virtual Dementia Tour at Wesley Manor (5012 East Manslick Road).

Call 969-3277 to reserve a spot.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.