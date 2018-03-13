Police chief, officer placed on paid leave as FBI investigation into Horse Cave police department continues

Police chief, officer placed on paid leave as FBI investigation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky police chief and an officer have been placed on paid leave while a federal investigation into the department continues.

Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry says city police Chief Sean Henry and Officer Chris Trulock are on leave indefinitely pending the investigation's outcome. Curry says he doesn't know why the department is being investigated.

Curry says electronics, including Trulock's and Henry's personal cellphones, were seized March 5 by the FBI and state police during search. News outlets report the search shuttered the department until Wednesday and seized electronics were returned Friday.

The mayor says the department is down to four officers, with one assigned to a local high school "because of all the school shootings."

State police and the Hart County Sheriff's Office are providing law enforcement assistance.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for. 

"As part of an ongoing federal investigation, the FBI and KSP executed legal process authorized by a federal judge earlier today at the Horse Cave Police Department," David Habich with the FBI said the day of the raid.

Even city officials like Patrick Ross, Horse Cave's City Attorney, were in the dark. Shortly after the day of the raid, he said he did not know why the FBI was investigating.

"The city will cooperate fully with any investigation," Ross said. "We want it over as quickly and fairly as possible."

Ricky Perkins, a Horse Cave resident, said he was not surprised at all to learn about the investigation.

"This police department has been crooked for years. I've lived in Horse Cave for 17 years, and it's about time they do something about them," Perkins said about the city's law enforcement. "I've seen people get mistreated by this police department."

