Police chief, officer placed on paid leave as FBI investigation into Horse Cave police department continues

A social studies teacher at Grayson County High School is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Prosecutors are urging the man seen abusing a dog outside a Clarksville, Indiana apartment in December of last year to turn himself in.

Authorities in Clark County, Indiana are looking for this man - identified as 20-year-old Joe Ware - after someone recorded cell phone video of him allegedly attacking a dog in December of 2017.

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.

POLICE: Children found in Louisville home with no electricity, running water or food

A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

The FBI and Kentucky State Police raided the Horse Cave Police Department on Monday, March 5.

A Kentucky police chief and and officer have been placed on paid leave while a federal investigation in to the department continues.

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky police chief and an officer have been placed on paid leave while a federal investigation into the department continues.

Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry says city police Chief Sean Henry and Officer Chris Trulock are on leave indefinitely pending the investigation's outcome. Curry says he doesn't know why the department is being investigated.

Curry says electronics, including Trulock's and Henry's personal cellphones, were seized March 5 by the FBI and state police during search. News outlets report the search shuttered the department until Wednesday and seized electronics were returned Friday.

The mayor says the department is down to four officers, with one assigned to a local high school "because of all the school shootings."

State police and the Hart County Sheriff's Office are providing law enforcement assistance.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

"As part of an ongoing federal investigation, the FBI and KSP executed legal process authorized by a federal judge earlier today at the Horse Cave Police Department," David Habich with the FBI said the day of the raid.

Even city officials like Patrick Ross, Horse Cave's City Attorney, were in the dark. Shortly after the day of the raid, he said he did not know why the FBI was investigating.

"The city will cooperate fully with any investigation," Ross said. "We want it over as quickly and fairly as possible."

Ricky Perkins, a Horse Cave resident, said he was not surprised at all to learn about the investigation.

"This police department has been crooked for years. I've lived in Horse Cave for 17 years, and it's about time they do something about them," Perkins said about the city's law enforcement. "I've seen people get mistreated by this police department."

