Accused drug dealer arrested after man's overdose death goes before Louisville judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected drug dealer arrested after a man's overdose death went before a judge Tuesday morning inside the Hall of Justice.

Dejuan Hunter, 37, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He was arrested on Friday and bonded out of jail on Saturday.

Police say a man named Ian Feusner died on Feb. 18 of a heroin overdose. Authorities say they were able to trace Feusner's supply of heroin back to Hunter.

In court, the judge told Hunter he can’t have any contact with the victim’s family.

Hunter is not charged in Feusner's death, but he is charged with trafficking heroin, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show Hunter has a lengthy criminal history, including two other pending heroin cases.

"He's not a kingpin in our area. He's not a cell head for a cartel. He's gonna be a street level distributor, so he doesn't rank high on the totem pole. But that certainly doesn't diminish what he's doing to wreak havoc on our community," said DEA Louisville spokesperson Jim Scott.

Hunter is expected back in court in April for a preliminary hearing.

