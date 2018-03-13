Questions surround plan by West Buechel city council to fill vac - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Questions surround plan by West Buechel city council to fill vacancy

Posted: Updated:
West Buechel City Council working to fill second vacancy in 3 months. West Buechel City Council working to fill second vacancy in 3 months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are legal questions in West Buechel, as the city council works to fill its second vacancy in three months. 

Councilman Joe Spencer died in February, after a long health battle. Kentucky law says the remaining council members must appoint someone to fill his seat. 

But a letter that appears to be signed by the mayor tells residents they will get a say in who fills Spencer's seat with a secret ballot vote at the council meeting on Tuesday.  It says the council will then either approve or reject the public selection. 

Councilman Tom Fox said this goes against the law and threatened to file a criminal misconduct charge against the mayor, if he goes forward with the plan.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at West Buechel City Hall on March 13, 2018.

