'Men of Quality' holds 22nd Lifestyle Choices Forum for Jefferson County students

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio told middle and high school students taking part in a lifestyle choices forum at UofL that they need to take ownership of their own success.

Jefferson County middle and high school students took part in the 22nd Men of Quality Lifestyle Choices Forum at the UofL student activities center on March 13, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Men of Quality mentoring program held its 22nd Lifestyle Choices Forum at the University of Louisville Student Activity Center Tuesday.

It's part of a push to raise strong men in Louisville from a young age. The program provides mentors for students from sixth grade through high school. About 1,000 students showed up for the March 13 forum that was held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"If you learn nothing else today, I hope you take away from the message that you hear that you need to take ownership of your own success," said JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

"Your success is dependent on you taking ownership of that. You have the ability, you have the strengths, you have the leadership qualities to be whatever you want to be and be successful," Pollio said.

During Tuesday's forum, students had the opportunity to take part in several workshops including: Graduation and Beyond; Transitioning from Middle to High School; Career Options; Dealing with the Opposite Sex; and Making Paper: The Power of the Dollar.

The Men of Quality event started in 1995.

WDRB's Stephan Johnson was the emcee for this year's event.

