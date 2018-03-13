Judge unseals criminal cases of teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle

But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.More >>
The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.More >>
The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.More >>
A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.More >>
The DEA says Dejuan Hunter is a street level drug distributor.More >>
Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.More >>
Prosecutors are urging the man seen abusing a dog outside a Clarksville, Indiana apartment in December of last year to turn himself in.More >>
A social studies teacher at Grayson County High School is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.More >>
“Never in a million years would I have predicted something like this would ever happen,” Judge Gibson said.More >>
On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.More >>
The lawsuit, which was filed last year in Jefferson Circuit Court, is being moved to U.S. District Court because an amendment to the suit adds alleged federal violations, including civil rights issues, according to court records.More >>
Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.More >>
James Mallory’s attorneys say the collection of the bullet casings by the public defender's office and not turning them over raise questions of whether a crime has been committed and will likely cause everyone involved to be included as a fact witness in the murder trial, which has been delayed until later this year.More >>
Matthew Landan also called an allegation that he had defecated on a woman “literally sh--,” according to the records.More >>
The agent, Tracey Riley, testified in a Jefferson Circuit Court criminal case in October that the technicians were not government informants.More >>
“Right now, you can have two people charged with the exact same crime and one gets out of jail because they can afford” to pay, said Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, who sponsored the Senate bill. “It’s truly based on financial means and nothing else. How do you level the playing field?”More >>
