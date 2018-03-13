Historic Grocers Ice building would be returned to original four-story height

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Renovations planned to the former Grocers Ice and Cold Storage building downtown include restoring part of the structure to its original – and recently discovered – four-story height.

Plans also call for repairing existing historic windows, returning the brick to its earlier color and expanding distinctive lines of gold-colored brick on the East Main Street facade.

Those details were included in renderings filed last week with Louisville metro government, offering the first look at the exterior of a proposed 68-unit apartment complex one block east of Louisville Slugger Field.

[IMAGES: GROCERS ICE RENDERINGS]

Denton Floyd Real Estate Group was the high bidder at a state auction for the property last fall. It hopes to complete the purchase by April, secure all permits and approvals within the next three months and start construction by the fall, said Brandon Denton, a company co-founder.

While doing research on the building, Denton said his company found a photo showing that the westernmost part of the structure once was four levels high.

“What we want to do is bring it back to its original glory,” he said. “Our goal is restore what was originally there.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last October agreed to sell the former Grocers Ice building and two other properties it bought as part of preservation efforts under the Ohio River Bridges Project.

During public bid openings, the transportation cabinet accepted offers of $400,000 for the Grocers Ice building; $400,001 for the Rosewell property in eastern Jefferson County; and $1.625 million for the Drumanard estate near Prospect. State officials have declined to provide appraisals until after deeds are executed.

“The high bidders are engaged in the closing process as we work toward transferring the properties to private ownership this spring,” cabinet spokeswoman Naitore Djigbenou said in an email Thursday.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Grocers Ice building dates from around 1906 and has a preservation easement that restricts its use. Once developed, it would have more than 22,000 square feet, a parking lot next to Hancock Street to the west and several on-street parking spots along Main Street, documents show.

The company has undertaken similar restoration projects in the Louisville area, including converting the old M. Fine & Sons shirt factory in New Albany, Ind., to an assisted-living facility.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.