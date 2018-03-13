Assistant Bullitt County attorney who claims he was tied up and robbed retires

Police say the boy's father knew something was wrong after he got home.More >>
Leitchfield Police arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Jones for allegedly being sexually involved with a student.More >>
The murder trial for a man accused of stabbing a 6-year-old boy as he slept in his home continued Tuesday.More >>
Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Doug McCann says he's retiring, effective immediately, due to medical issues.More >>
The lawsuit, which was filed last year in Jefferson Circuit Court, is being moved to U.S. District Court because an amendment to the suit adds alleged federal violations, including civil rights issues, according to court records.More >>
But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.More >>
Dejuan Hunter, 37, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.More >>
The mayor says the department is down to four officers, with one assigned to a local high school "because of all the school shootings."More >>
