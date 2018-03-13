Assistant Bullitt County attorney who claims he was tied up and robbed retires

Doug McCann said that two people took his metal county attorney badge, similar to this one.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) The Assistant Bullitt County attorney who told the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office he was tied up and robbed at his home has retired.

The County Attorney's Office says Doug McCann submitted a letter on March 13 -- included below -- which makes it official. McCann says due to medical issues, he doesn't think he can adequately represent the citizens of Bullitt County and his retirement is effective immediately.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says McCann said he was tied up with a hair dryer cord and robbed at gunpoint in his own home beginning on the evening of Sunday, March 4, and ending in the early morning hours of Monday, March 5.

Authorities say he claims to have answered a knock on the door around midnight from a woman who said she was having car trouble and wanted to use the bathroom. The Sheriff's Office says McCann says a man then followed and the pair took his gun, cash and his metal county attorney badge. The County Attorney's Office says McCann''s annual salary at the time of his retirement was $67,200. The Office is looking for another Asst. County Attorney.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing new details about the investigation.

McCann is not returning our messages for comment about the case.

