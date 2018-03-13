Arizona bride driving to her wedding arrested for DUI - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Arizona bride driving to her wedding arrested for DUI

Posted: Updated:
Amber Young, 32, was arrested and charged with DUI on Monday after allegedly driving drunk on the way to her own wedding. (Image Courtesy: Marana Police Department/Fox News) Amber Young, 32, was arrested and charged with DUI on Monday after allegedly driving drunk on the way to her own wedding. (Image Courtesy: Marana Police Department/Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- A bride-to-be in Arizona was arrested en route to her wedding on Monday for allegedly driving under the influence.

Amber Young, 32, was arrested and charged around 10:30 a.m. in Marana after officers responded to calls of a three-car accident, Marana Police Sgt. Chriswell Scott tweeted.

A driver was arrested for DUI this AM while driving to her wedding. @MaranaPD officers arrived at OG/Thornydale at approx 1030 reference a three vehicle collision. One person was transported with minor injuries. Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help. pic.twitter.com/oDrPPsvh4I

— Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) March 12, 2018

One person suffered minor injuries from the collision, police said. Young, according to KVOA, was brought to the police station for a blood sample, and was released to her fiancé.

"Don't drive impaired," Scott wrote online. "Till death do we part doesn't need any help."

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.