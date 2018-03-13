Steel City Pops, Quills Coffee to open inside renovated St. Matthews fire station

The Steel City Pops blog says it will open "around" March 16, which is this Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether you're looking for something hot or cold, two stores believe their new joint business concept will have what you need.

Steel City Pops and Quills Coffee partnered to turn a former St. Matthews fire station into a new concept. The building has been renovated and will have an open feel and family atmosphere. Both businesses will be under the same roof in the new location, and it will make the second Louisville store for each business.

The Steel City Pops blog says it will open "around" March 16, which is this Friday.

