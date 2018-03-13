Grayson County teacher charged with sodomy after alleged sexual - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grayson County teacher charged with sodomy after alleged sexual involvement with 17-year-old student

Grayson County High School

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leitchfield Police arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Jones on Monday for allegedly being sexually involved with a student.

Jones, who is no longer with the district, was a social studies teacher at Grayson County High School, where he taught grades 10-12. He began working for the district in the 2015-16 school year.

According to a police report, he engaged in a sexual act with a 17-year-old female student in his apartment. Police are charging him with third-degree sodomy.

"It's devastating," Leitchfield Police Chief Bryan Langdon said. You don't like for things like this to happen in your town. But it happens everywhere, and you deal with it accordingly."

Langdon said a school resource officer learned of the incident, which happened on March 8, according to the police report.

"Our school resource officer is there. Obviously, his No. 1 priority is the protection and safety of the kids and staff at the school." Langdon said. "Outside of that, he investigates theft reports down there and deals with any other law enforcement issues that may arise, and obviously when this came about, he responded like he should have."

No one from the Grayson County School District was able to comment for this story Tuesday. Instead, the district sent us a statement:

"We are cooperating fully with this investigation, and remain committed to taking steps to ensure the well-being of our students."

Jones is scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. on March 15.

