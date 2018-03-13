West Buechel mayor sends letter to residents warning of city's 'demise'

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.

On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.

A woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in southwest Louisville that killed a mother and her two children could face the death penalty if convicted.

A woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in southwest Louisville that killed a mother and her two children could face the death penalty if convicted.

A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.

A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.

But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mayor of West Buechel sent a letter to his residents warning of the "demise" of the police department, the community center and the city as a whole.

On Tuesday night, the West Buechel city council is slated to fill a vacancy created by the death of councilman Joe Spencer. He died last month after a long health battle. Mayor Rick Richards' concerns stem from who gets to choose the person filling Spencer's seat.

"The city council now has four members that will not vote for any agenda item that I present for the betterment of our city, " wrote Richards in a letter hand-delivered to homes Friday. "I cannot express how critical it is that we stop them from handpicking one of their cronies to fill Joe Spencer's council seat."

Richards described the notice as a call to action asking neighbors to attend Tuesday night's meeting. He said residents will get a say in who fills Spencer's seat with a secret ballot vote, and the council will then either approve or reject the public's selection.

"The mayor is being a hysteric," Councilman Tom Fox said. "He does not have the authority to set the process. That's up to the council."

Kentucky law is clear on how to fill a vacancy. It says the legislative body -- in this case the West Buechel City Council -- makes an appointment to fill the remainder of the open term. Fox was appointed in January through this same process. He has threatened to file a criminal misconduct charge against Richards if he goes forward with this new plan.

"My colleagues on the council are only interested in the best interest of West Buechel, and Mayor Richards is the problem," Fox said.

If the majority gets a fifth vote, Richards loses his veto power.

"I cannot stop the action I believe they will take that could lead to the demise of not only the city's police department and community center but ultimately could even lead to the demise of the city of West Buechel itself..." Richards wrote.

Richards said he's concerned about the city being consolidated and governed by Metro Louisville.



"It was very surprising," West Buechel resident Kisha Marshall said. "Those are some pretty nasty allegations."

Continuing WDRB investigations have uncovered bad audits, questionable spending, missing money and criminal investigations into West Buechel officials. Marshall has lived a few doors down from city hall for ten years and plans to attend her first city council meeting Tuesday night.

"It's alarming," she said. "I need to see what's going on in my city."

Richards did not return WDRB calls for comment in this story.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in West Buechel's City Hall.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.