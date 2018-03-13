Live-in nanny accused of physically abusing 3-year-old Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Live-in nanny accused of physically abusing 3-year-old Louisville child

Bessie Pfeifer (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Bessie Pfeifer (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a live-in nanny is facing a misdemeanor charge, after she physically abused a 3-year-old boy.

According to court records, it happened on Jan 14.

Police say that while the boy was under the care of his live-in nanny, 50-year-old Bessie Pfeifer, he sustained facial bruising to both eyes and bruising on both thighs. When the boy's father got home, he noticed the injuries and called police.

The boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where a pediatric forensic exam was conducted, and it was concluded that the cause of the injuries was "inflicted child physical abuse." 

The boy told Child Protective Services that Pfeifer was the one who caused the injuries, according to court documents. 

Pfeifer was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday afternoon. She's charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse). 

