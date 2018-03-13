VIDEO | U of L women's basketball coach Jeff Walz talks about Ca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | U of L women's basketball coach Jeff Walz talks about Cardinals' first-ever No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

Jeff Walz spoke with WDRB Sports Director Tom Lane on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, and its road will be close to home if they keep advancing.  

Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz talked to WDRB Sports Director Tom Lane on Tuesday about the team's success.

The Cardinals played their way to a 32-2 record this season, winning the team's first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

"We have really stepped things up as a team," Walz said. "It's been a lot of fun. When you're got five players out there that can put the ball in the basket, it takes some pressure off people."

The U of L women will face Boise State (23-9) in the first round at noon Friday in the KFC Yum! Center. If they win, they'll get the winner of Marquette-Dayton on Sunday. Two wins would send them to Rupp Arena in Lexington for a chance to go to the Final Four. In their way could be No. 2 seed Baylor, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Stanford.

Tickets for the first and second round games are available at www.GoCards.com/NCAAWBB.

