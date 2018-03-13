Police officers and widows claim death benefits bill is being blocked because of political retaliation

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.

On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.

A woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in southwest Louisville that killed a mother and her two children could face the death penalty if convicted.

A woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in southwest Louisville that killed a mother and her two children could face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors want death penalty for woman accused of killing 3 people in apartment fire

Prosecutors want death penalty for woman accused of killing 3 people in apartment fire

A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.

A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.

But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.

POLICE: Children found in Louisville home with no electricity, running water or food

POLICE: Children found in Louisville home with no electricity, running water or food

First responders and family members crowded a meeting of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some police officers and their families claim political retaliation is the reason a bill that would improve their death benefits did not get a hearing Tuesday.

First responders and family members crowded a meeting of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee. Amy Ellis, the widow of slain Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis, and Ashley Rodman, whose husband, LMPD officer Nick Rodman, was killed in the line of duty last year, sat side-by-side in the hearing room.

“I feel like it's very important for me to hear my story,” Rodman told reporters.

She said she was prepared to testify about how she was denied some benefits after her husband's death because of a missing beneficiary form.

“In state law, if that form is not physically present, then the spouse ends up being left out,” Louisville FOP President Nicolai Jilek said.

House Bill 185 would fix that problem and plug other holes in the death benefits of first responders.

“This bill is very important for all first responders,” Rodman said.

But Rodman never got to tell her story. House Bill 185 was never called for a hearing, though supporters insist it was originally scheduled.

“Frankfort, there are a lot of games that are played here,” Jilek said.

Supporters claim the bill was pulled because of the FOP's opposition to the pension and workers' comp reform bills.

“I know that my husband would be livid if he knew that this was happening,” Rodman said.

After the meeting, supporters of the bill confronted committee chairman Rep. Steven Rudy. He said the bill was not heard, simply, because changes are being made.

“I'm not retaliating against anyone," said Rudy, a Republican from Paducah. "That bill has never been posted. I've talked to many people about it, but that's just not true."

When asked whether HB 185 will eventually be heard by his committee, Rudy said, “It's possible.”

Meanwhile, Rodman said she plans to keep up the pressure on behalf of her husband.

“I'm going to be his voice and my family's voice and the voice of all these other widows,” she said.

There is still time for the bill to get through both chambers, but the clock is ticking. The session ends in mid-April.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.