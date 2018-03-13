Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana now accepting credit and debit cards for cookies

Eric Crawford turns his attention to the basketball coaching situation at the University of Louisville.

On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.

A woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in southwest Louisville that killed a mother and her two children could face the death penalty if convicted.

A proposed Topgolf location in St. Matthews is not sitting well with many residents who live nearby.

The woman said she'd been partying for the last few days.

The Indiana Gaming Commission could discuss the fee issue in May or June.

But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.

Allie Senn, 14, has to work hard to be a Girl Scout, but credit and debit card transactions have made it a little bit easier.

Allie Senn, 14, has to work hard to be a Girl Scout, and that means selling cookies even when she has to learn hard lessons along the way.

“I've learned how to work with my troop in cooperation and how to deal with rejection,” she said.

However, she's facing less of that rejection this year than in the past. It's easier than ever for people to buy cookies. On a diet? No problem.

“I normally say how they can donate cookies if they're not feeling it for themselves,” Senn said.

You can donate money to her troop or donate cookies to military troops overseas. No cash? No problem.

But Girl Scouts are accepting more than just cash for cookies.

“I tell them that we can take debit card or credit card,” she said.

This is the first year the Kentuckiana Girl Scout troops are accepting plastic. They use a card reader connected to a smart phone or a tablet. According to the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana CEO Jackie Ford, Republic Bank gave the Girl Scouts a good deal on the processors. The Girl Scout council covered the initial bill for the readers and will cover all of the processing fees.

“The troops get the same amount of money they would in any other cash transaction, and we take care of the backend paperwork for the troops to make it easier for them,” Ford said.

It costs the council when you use a credit card, but Ford said it's worth it to the troops.

“We think the credit cards are helping the sale,” she said.

According to Ford, overall sales are down this year, so that help is welcomed. She said one reason could be the cost of the cookies went up $1 this year.

Fifteen-thousand transactions totaling more than $250,000 have been made through the credit card processors. The cards also teach Girl Scouts a lesson about how to use a credit card and the responsibility that comes along with it.

“It's also easier for them to pay with a credit card instead of trying to pay with cash or find the change for it,” Ford said.

