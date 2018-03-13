LMPD detective arrested and charged with assault, unlawful impri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD detective arrested and charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment

Posted: Updated:
Detective William Garrett was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process. (Louisville Metro Corrections) Detective William Garrett was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process. (Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD Narcotics detective has been arrested and placed on administrative reassignment.

According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process, a witness. 

Garrett has been employed with LMPD since 2013, Bradley said. 

He has been placed on administrative reassignment, pending an investigation by the Public Integrity Unit. 

No other information was immediately provided.

