Proposed 911 merger sparks debate in Floyd County and New Albany

FOP says it is being punished for opposition to the pension and workers' comp reform bills. House budget chair says that's not true.

Police officers and widows claim death benefits bill is being blocked because of political retaliation

Police say the boy's father knew something was wrong after he got home.

A woman accused of intentionally starting a fire in southwest Louisville that killed a mother and her two children could face the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors want death penalty for woman accused of killing 3 people in apartment fire

According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.

After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.

Deng Adel was interviewed on ESPN after the Cardinals rallied to defeat Northern Kentucky in the NIT Tuesday night.

But there were plenty of drugs around, according to arrest reports.

POLICE: Children found in Louisville home with no electricity, running water or food

Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said.

Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A New Albany city councilman said he was told to call a different number after dialing 911 and is now proposing to merge the city’s call center with the county’s system.

Councilman Dr. Al Knable said combining Floyd County 911 with New Albany's center would improve response times. He said he called 911 when he heard a fire alarm going off several weeks ago.

Knable said he did not ask to be transferred and realized it was a false alarm before the call went further.

“I was downtown, but it evidently sent me to the county dispatcher, and they said no, I would have to call the local authorities and gave me the number,” Knable said.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the two 911 call centers work well together and are in constant communication.

“Almost on a daily basis, we transfer calls between each center," Bailey said. "We never ask anybody to hang up and call the other center."

Bailey said a merger is not in the best interest of New Albany residents, and in previous arrangements with the city, the county has not lived up to its financial obligations.

“The notion that there’s some emergency need, suddenly, to merge these centers is just false, and it’s unnecessary,” Bailey said.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop supports a merger. He believes it could save money and improve communication by putting dispatchers in the same room.

Indiana is considering a bill that would distribute 911 funding based on the amount of calls.

Loop acknowledged that New Albany does handle more calls and the county could lose money but said a merger is about safety and not which entity operates the system.

"All of the funding would go to a merged 911 center, so I don't know that that would matter," Loop said.

Bailey said, by law, you have to operate a backup 911 center. So if you combine everything, you would still have the expense of running two operations.

