Students preparing walkout Wednesday to inspire change to country's gun laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hannah Terry is preparing to walk out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence.

"We aren't just wanting to get out of class," she said.

At North Oldham High School, the district said students will be disciplined for cutting class. District leaders encourage students to "stand up" instead of walk out because of safety concerns.

Terry said students will get detention if they walk out, but she said that won't stop her.

"Walking out of school and getting a 30-minute detention after school is just something I'm not worried about or scared about," she said.

Students across the county will walk out of class at 10 a.m. Wednesday for 17 minutes to honor the 17 lives lost in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"Being a person of color, I can look back and say, 'Hey, my people have done this for years and years and years. They've been killed for it. They've been lynched for it,'" Terry said. "It's something that is like a small sacrifice for me."

JCPS students like Kennet Clark also plan to walk out.

"I'm worried a lot of adults will say that this is just an excuse for children to get out of class," said Kennet Clark, a sophomore at Ballard High School.

But Clark said it's about solidarity.

"People who sometimes I don't get along with in class or I sometimes don't think I always agree with in other terms, they say yes, I will do this with you," Clark said. "And I feel much more connected to my classmates."

Regardless of the opposition, it's an issue that has brought students together.

"We all do what we can," Terry said. "And if this is what we can do, we all create the ripple effect that ends up creating the wave that creates the tidal hurricane that changes what is happening."

