Pikeville, KY police officer shot and killed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pikeville, KY police officer shot and killed

Posted: Updated:

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A Pikeville, Kentucky police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

A press release from the city of Pikeville says Scotty Hamilton was a member of the police department since 2006.

The press release did not include any suspect information.

Kentucky State Police are investigating and ask anyone with information on his murder to call Post 9 at (606)433-7711. You may also call the Pikeville Police department at (606)437-5111.

