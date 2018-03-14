Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of dut - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed investigating a car theft. Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed investigating a car theft.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A Pikeville, Kentucky police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was reportedly ambushed.

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton and a Kentucky State Police trooper went to a home to follow up on a car theft on Tuesday night, according to Supporting Heroes

Hamilton started following what looked like fresh tracks in the snow -- leading to the back of the home. As he peered around the back of the house, he was shot several times and died at the scene.

The search is on for the killer. Kentucky State Police are investigating but said they have no suspects. 

Officer Hamilton had been with the Pikeville department since 2006. The 35-year-old is survived by his wife of five years, a 9-month-old daughter, his parents and a brother, who also serves in law enforcement.

Anyone with information on his murder to call KSP Post 9 at (606)433-7711. You may also call the Pikeville Police department at (606)437-5111.

Funeral arrangements are pending. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

