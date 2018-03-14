Louisville students participate in 'Book Madness' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville students participate in 'Book Madness'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - One Louisville classroom is taking its own approach to the NCAA tournament.

Farmer Elementary fifth graders are taking part in Book Madness, a Tournament of Books.

Every year, teacher Laurel Oskins chooses 16 books to compete for the title in a life-sized bracket. Students then vote for their favorite, and eventually a winner is named.

"The students are so excited about it. It's such an authentic reading experience for them," says Oskins.

Student Malachi Ibn-Mohammed says "It's really fun to read and find out who gets to win."

"It makes you feel like, 'oh this book is really popular now' and then a lot of people start reading it and then a lot of people realize that book was really good," says student Christal Walden.

This year's front runners are Wonder and A Wrinkle in Time.

