Police arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting in Okolona

A man was found shot to death outside Crown Liquors on Cooper Chapel Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.

Loren Sparks, 19, is the second person charged in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Michael Winters.

Police say James Edward Joiner III shot Winters and another man outside the Crown Liquor store in the 5000 block Cooper Chapel Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2018.

Police found Winters outside the liquor store after the shooting. He died at University Hospital a short time later.

Joiner was arrested on Feb. 21, 2018.

The second victim, who survived, was taken to the Okolona Fire Station in the 8500 block of Preston Highway by a pizza delivery driver, then transported to University Hospital. That victim has not been identified.

An arrest report says Sparks drove Joiner to and from the scene of the shooting, and arranged to deliver a pound of marijuana. She was arrested on March 13, 2018.

Sparks is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in marijuana. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Previous:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.