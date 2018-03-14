Radcliff mom accused of hitting 8-month-old boy in the face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Radcliff mother has been arrested after she hit her 8-month-old boy in the face.

According to an arrest report, it happened on March 13, 2018 just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say 31-year-old Katie Fultz's 8-month-old boy sustained bruising, swelling and cuts around his face, ears and shoulder, as well as both hands and feet.

Initially, Fultz claimed the injuries were caused when the boy fell about two feet, but police say she soon changed her story. According to the arrest report, she ultimately admitted to hitting the child in the face with the back of her hand, knocking both him and a chair to the floor.

She allegedly told officers that she had been depressed and was at her "wit's end."

Police say she didn't seek medical attention for the boy.

Fultz was arrested late Tuesday evening at the Elizabethtown Police Department and charged with first-degree criminal abuse. Fultz is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.