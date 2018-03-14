Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Final Four picks, U of L's NIT g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Final Four picks, U of L's NIT games, UK's place in the NCAA tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all done.

Rick Bozich and guest co-host Scott Davenport, head basketball coach at Bellarmine University, offered up great insights on the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- Final Four picks

- U of L's NIT games

- UK's place in the NCAA tournament

Check out the full replay right now.

Always feel free to get in on the action with your sports-related questions and comments when the chat happens live on Wednesday morning starting at 10:30!

