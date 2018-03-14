Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading after mass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading after massive data breach

Posted: Updated:
A former Equifax executive has been charged with insider trading. A former Equifax executive has been charged with insider trading.

(CNN MONEY) -- A former Equifax executive has been charged with insider trading.

Jun Ying, Equifax's former international chief information officer, made nearly $1 million by exercising and selling all his company stock options before Equifax made its mega-breach public, according to an SEC complaint filed Wednesday.

Ying avoided $117,000 in losses in the sale. In September 2017, Equifax (EFX) announced that the personal information of more than 140 million Americans had been compromised in a massive data breach.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.