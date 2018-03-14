Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading after massive data breach

A former Equifax executive has been charged with insider trading.

Jun Ying, Equifax's former international chief information officer, made nearly $1 million by exercising and selling all his company stock options before Equifax made its mega-breach public, according to an SEC complaint filed Wednesday.

Ying avoided $117,000 in losses in the sale. In September 2017, Equifax (EFX) announced that the personal information of more than 140 million Americans had been compromised in a massive data breach.

