Lowe Elementary School students celebrate 'Kindness Day' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lowe Elementary School students celebrate 'Kindness Day'

Posted: Updated:
Students at Lowe Elementary School made Wednesday a "Kindness Day." Students at Lowe Elementary School made Wednesday a "Kindness Day."
The day started with a "kindness pledge" at 9 a.m. Lessons also focused on nice words and good deeds. The day started with a "kindness pledge" at 9 a.m. Lessons also focused on nice words and good deeds.
On a national day of action, teachers looked for ways to explain the movement to the youngest students. On a national day of action, teachers looked for ways to explain the movement to the youngest students.
The school also launched the "Love Lowe" campaign on Valentine's Day, promoting random acts of kindness. The school also launched the "Love Lowe" campaign on Valentine's Day, promoting random acts of kindness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Lowe Elementary School made Wednesday a "Kindness Day."

The day started with a "kindness pledge" at 9 a.m. Lessons also focused on nice words and good deeds. 

On a national day of action, teachers looked for ways to explain the movement to the youngest students.

"I think that's a parent issue -- to talk about those sensitive issues -- so that's why I try to focus everything just on the kindness aspect, and how they treat each other," said Tymna Oberhausen, a teacher, adding that, "this is our community" and "we care about each other and we take care of each other."

The school also launched the "Love Lowe" campaign on Valentine's Day, promoting random acts of kindness.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.