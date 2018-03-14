REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Breckinridge County, Kentucky, man has been arrested after authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and confessed to repeatedly raping and sodomizing a child under the age of 14.

According to an arrest report, 66-year-old Donald Wayne Stinnett showed up at the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and told the deputies there that he wanted to turn himself in.

"During an interview with Donald, he confessed to myself and Sheriff Pate that he had sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 14 on numerous occasions," the arrest report states.

Stinnett was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sodomy. He is currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.