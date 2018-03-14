Clarksville Police arrest suspect accused of throwing brick at dog

Authorities in Clark County, Indiana have arrested 20-year-old Joe Ware after someone recorded cell phone video of him allegedly attacking a dog in December of 2017.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man charged with animal cruelty after he was caught on cell phone video throwing a brick at a dog outside an apartment complex in Clarksville late last year has been arrested.

The incident was captured on cell phone video on Dec. 10, 2017, at the Beckett Street Apartments in Clarksville. The video shows a man -- identified by investigators as 20-year-old Joe Ware -- kicking a dog and throwing a brick at it.

Clarksville Police announced Ware's arrest in a post on Facebook Wednesday morning.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when police first spoke with a woman living at the apartment where the alleged attack took place, she initially said the dog showed up on her porch whimpering a few days earlier, and she took it in. She said the dog eventually became aggressive, and a friend of hers forced it off her porch.

She gave officers a phone number for her friend, but they were unable to contact him.

Police say they spoke with the man who shot the video of the dog being beaten. The man said that, before he started shooting video, he saw the black male kick the dog "field goal style" out the door, and that it was "in the air." He also said the suspect "kicked the crap out of the dog," despite the fact that it was not being aggressive, before he picked up the brick and threw it at the dog.

Police say they ultimately identified the man in the video as Ware -- but Ware was not the same friend identified by the woman in the apartment. In fact, police say he was "in an ongoing relationship" with her. When confronted, police say the woman admitted that it was Ware who threw the brick, although she says the brick never hit the dog. She allegedly said she lied about Ware's identity to protect him.

After the incident, a neighbor took the dog to an animal shelter, where officials found its microchip.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the dog's name is Roscoe. It sustained a small cut to its nose and a one-inch gash on its back.Police say Roscoe had been reported missing by its owner out of Louisville, and the owner was contacted and was scheduled to pick it up.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says he will not tolerate animal cruelty of any kind.

"As prosecutor, I simply will not tolerate someone being mean to an animal," Mull said. "Especially an animal that is posing no threat, or harm or risk to anyone."

Ware is charged with attempted mutilation of an animal and animal cruelty. If convicted, he could face up to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.