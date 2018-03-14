Mother of teenage boys killed in 2016 calls suspects' plea deals a 'slap on the wrist'

Police say Brice Rhodes stabbed 14-year-old Larry Ordway and 16-year-old Maurice Gordon to death in May of 2016.

Jacorey Taylor reached a plea deal to plead guilty to helping Brice Rhodes kill two teen brothers. He was sentenced to 10-years in prison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenage brothers beaten, stabbed and burned gripped the city of Louisville in 2016, and a third suspect is headed to prison for it.

Jacorey Taylor was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for the deaths of 16-year-old Reece Gordon and 14-year-old Larry Ordway. The 20-year-old is the third person to cut a plea deal in relations to the brother's murder. The deal is similar to what prosecutors granted 15-year-old Anjuan Carter and 19-year old-Tieren Coleman, all of whom agreed to testify against Brice Rhodes

Prosecutors say Rhodes wanted the boys dead because they saw him kill Christopher Jones on May 4, 2016, and Rhodes feared they would go to police.

"They strangled, they beat them, they set them on fire and stabbed them multiple times," said Elizabeth Wren, the boys' mother. "This is a gruesome murder, a premeditated murder, a capital murder, and 10 years is not enough time."

Investigators say the brothers were murdered at Rhodes' home in the Clifton neighborhood on May 22, 2016. Their mutilated bodies were dumped in an alley in the Shawnee neighborhood.

At times, Wren sobbed so hard during Wednesday's sentencing in Jefferson County Circuit Court her tears turned to wailing.

"My heart's shattered in so many pieces," she said after the hearing. "They took something precious from my family."

The plea deal Taylor accepted reduced the charge for Jones, Ordway and Gordon's death from murder to facilitation to murder and tampering with evidence. It means Taylor could be free from prison in a matter of months. He's eligible for parole after 20 percent of his 10-year sentence. He's been locked up since 2016.

Taylor's defense attorney tried to push blame on Rhodes and convince the court to give him probation instead of prison.

"(Taylor) was a 17-year-old kid acting at the direction of a monster who he knew would not hesitate to kill him if given even the slightest provocation," Attorney Matthew Londergan said.

Wren said the punishment for Carter, Coleman and Taylor sets a dangerous precedent in the streets.

"All the rest of these juveniles think, 'Oh, it's a slap on the wrist. I can kill three people do a capital murder and then get away with it, because I'm underage.'"

Rhodes is the last suspect awaiting trial for the teenage brother's deaths. If convicted, he's facing the death penalty.

