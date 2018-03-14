$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lottery officials say a Mega Millions ticket for the March 13 jackpot worth $1 million was sold at a store in Frankfort, Kentucky. 

State lottery officials say the winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for Tuesday night's drawing at the Five Star Food Mart, located at 1620 Versailles Road in Frankfort.

The business will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers of 6, 30, 58, 60 and 61, but not the Mega Ball number, which was 17.

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the money.

The Friday Mega Millions jackpot is worth about $345 million. A winner would claim a cash option of $205.3 million.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is worth about $420 million.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.