LMPD asks for public's help to identify suspects in Dixie Highway burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects the department says are responsible for over a dozen burglaries in the Dixie Highway area.

Police say they believe the four images included with this story depict two suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

