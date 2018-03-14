LMPD asks for public's help to identify suspects in Dixie Highway burglaries

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects the department says are responsible for a number of burglaries in the Dixie Highway area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects the department says are responsible for over a dozen burglaries in the Dixie Highway area.

Police say they believe the four images included with this story depict two suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

We need your help #OurLouisville! These dudes have been committing burglaries in the Dixie Highway area for the past couple weeks. We’d like to have a chat with them. Anyone with info, give us a call. 502-574-LMPD(5673) #LMPD #getem #notcool pic.twitter.com/g65RtsAZSh — LMPD (@LMPD) March 14, 2018

