Some Snuggie owners to get settlement checks in mail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Snuggie owners should look out for a check in the mail.

The company behind the blanket with sleeves agreed to pay over $7.2 million to people who bought the product.

The Federal Trade Commission sued the group for promising customers a "buy-one-get-one-free" deal, but then charging people for more Snuggies.

Over 218,000 customers will gets checks for approximately $33.

