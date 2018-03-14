POLICE: Columbus, Indiana massage parlor shut down following prostitution allegations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have shut down a massage parlor in Columbus, Indiana, after prostitution allegations.

According to a post placed Wednesday on the official Facebook page for the Columbus, Indiana, Police Department, authorities executed a search warrant at Sunflower Massage.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department, the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department and the F.B.I. responded to the scene Wednesday morning.

Police say the warrant was issued after tips were received concerning alleged prostitution that was taking place at the business. According to authorities, an undercover officer went into the business and an employee offered to perform a sexual act in exchange for money.

Investigators say the business was formally known as the Blue Bay Health Spa and Massage. It opened in February 2017 and did not apply for a new permit with city officials after changing its name and ownership in December, according to police.

Columbus Code Enforcement shut down the massage parlor a short time after the warrant was served.

Police say two people were taken into custody, but authorities have not released their names or information about possible charges.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.