'Queen Elsa' from animated film 'Frozen' helps to free stuck Boston police wagon

BOSTON, Mass. (WDRB) -- The city of Boston is "Frozen" and "Queen Elsa" herself came to the rescue.

Well, actually it was a man dressed in drag as Elsa. People.com reports the man is 37-year-old Boston attorney Jason Triplett.

It turns out, he and some friends dressed up in drag to celebrate the snow day, when he saw a police wagon stuck in a snow bank.

Triplett single-handedly pushed it out of the show -- and the video went viral.

Triplett says he knows his fame will be fleeting, but says, "If it is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon."

