'Queen Elsa' from animated film 'Frozen' helps to free stuck Boston police wagon

According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.

Detective William Garrett was arrested March 13, 2018. He is charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.

Thousands of Kentuckiana students take part in national walkout to protest gun violence

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.

Deng Adel was interviewed on ESPN after the Cardinals rallied to defeat Northern Kentucky in the NIT Tuesday night.

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.

BOSTON, Mass. (WDRB) -- The city of Boston is "Frozen" and "Queen Elsa" herself came to the rescue.



Well, actually it was a man dressed in drag as Elsa. People.com reports the man is 37-year-old Boston attorney Jason Triplett.

It turns out, he and some friends dressed up in drag to celebrate the snow day, when he saw a police wagon stuck in a snow bank.

Triplett single-handedly pushed it out of the show -- and the video went viral.

Triplett says he knows his fame will be fleeting, but says, "If it is my 15 minutes, I would like to leverage it to meet Adam Rippon."

