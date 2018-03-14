Unsealed lawsuit claims former LMPD officer sexually assaulted teen over three-year period

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.More >>
Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.More >>
Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.More >>
Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night in southwest Louisville.More >>
According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.More >>
“Never in a million years would I have predicted something like this would ever happen,” Judge Gibson said.More >>
The alleged victim, identified in the suit only by the initials E.B., was sexually assaulted, stalked and harassed by former Officer Kenneth Betts, who also allegedly requested the juvenile “transmit or accept” nude photographs, according to the lawsuit.More >>
On Monday, the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office asked Stevens to open the case back up to the public, using many of the same arguments media attorneys have had success with in opening court hearings or documents for the public.More >>
The lawsuit, which was filed last year in Jefferson Circuit Court, is being moved to U.S. District Court because an amendment to the suit adds alleged federal violations, including civil rights issues, according to court records.More >>
Kerry Porter has long maintained his innocence in the 1996 murder of a truck driver, arguing that Louisville police officers purposely concealed and fabricated evidence while ignoring more likely suspects.More >>
James Mallory’s attorneys say the collection of the bullet casings by the public defender's office and not turning them over raise questions of whether a crime has been committed and will likely cause everyone involved to be included as a fact witness in the murder trial, which has been delayed until later this year.More >>
Matthew Landan also called an allegation that he had defecated on a woman “literally sh--,” according to the records.More >>
The agent, Tracey Riley, testified in a Jefferson Circuit Court criminal case in October that the technicians were not government informants.More >>
