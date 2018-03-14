Louisville Metro violated transparency laws with private committee meetings on development deals, attorney general rules

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.More >>
Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.More >>
Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.More >>
Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night in southwest Louisville.More >>
According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.More >>
It was one of two panels of private citizens and government workers that evaluated recent development proposals for Louisville-owned land.More >>
Renderings filed last week with Louisville metro government offer the first look at the exterior of a proposed 68-unit apartment complex one block east of Louisville Slugger Field.More >>
The number of people who died after being struck by vehicles in Louisville increased or stayed even for the fifth straight year, but total injury collisions involving pedestrians fell for the second straight year in Louisville.More >>
Louisville officials had hoped to finalize an agreement with the Marian Group by mid-February, but that didn't happen.More >>
House Bill 572 would ensure that the Louisville Arena Authority follow open meetings and open records laws and state procurement rules, as well as comply with executive branch ethics standards.More >>
A television station and two newspapers allege that Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson has “acted outside of his jurisdiction” and made legal errors in his handling of the case of Gabe Parker, who is accused of killing two of his classmates and injuring 18.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
