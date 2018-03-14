Jackson County Sheriff's Department invests $20,000 to buy 2 drones

Police say the boy's father knew something was wrong after he got home.

According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.

Detective William Garrett was arrested March 13, 2018. He is charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.

Thousands of Kentuckiana students take part in national walkout to protest gun violence

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.

Deng Adel was interviewed on ESPN after the Cardinals rallied to defeat Northern Kentucky in the NIT Tuesday night.

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.

Police arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting in Okolona

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is now using drones to giving law enforcement a bird's eye view.

The small Indiana department now has two drones with which to survey scenes quickly.

“This is probably the biggest investment that we have made in technology,” Jackson County Sheriff Mike Carothers said. “We have 17-man departments including myself. Jackson County is, if not the lowest, one of the lowest tax rates in the state. It makes it a little difficult to operate sometimes,”

Despite the limited budget, Jackson County deputies are now learning to pilot the drones, something many larger departments may not even have the opportunity to do, yet.

“We've got to find other creative ways to generate funds,” Carothers said.

The total cost was $20,000, and inmates helped pick up the tab. The Sheriff's Department used funds generated from the jail commissary.

“There were no tax dollars utilized for this,” Carothers said.

The drones will help law enforcement act quickly during emergencies. Before the drones, the department had to request a chopper from Indianapolis, which wasted time and money.

“We had people that have fled from law enforcement,” he said.

The drones will also help keep law enforcement safe, and they’re more efficient than sending deputies on foot.

“This is kind of the modern-day horseback, I guess you could say,” Carothers said. “We have two different ones."

They could start using them as early as next week to start protecting Jackson County by air.

“How did we even operate without one?” Carothers said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.