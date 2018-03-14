Cunningham's Creekside eyes Easter reopening after February floods

Police say the boy's father knew something was wrong after he got home.

Detective William Garrett was arrested March 13, 2018. He is charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.

Deng Adel was interviewed on ESPN after the Cardinals rallied to defeat Northern Kentucky in the NIT Tuesday night.

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About three weeks after the angry Ohio River made its presence felt, some riverside restaurants still struggle to reopen.

Cunningham's Creekside is a shell of itself. Workers have been ripping out drywall and replacing electrical outlets. Some neighboring restaurants have already welcomed customers back, but Cunningham's owner Brent George said that's because several of those spots are only partially re-opened.

"The flood was just everywhere, from the dining rooms to kitchens, etc.," George said. "We had literally six feet of water in there. "In our particular case, it works better for us to open all at one time. Our place is not big enough to open it in segments."

George added the damage total is still being calculated. He's hoping to have beer flowing and fish frying by Easter.

