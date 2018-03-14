Cunningham's Creekside eyes Easter reopening after February floods

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.More >>
A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.More >>
Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.More >>
Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.More >>
Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.More >>
Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.More >>
Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.More >>
Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.More >>
According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.More >>
According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.More >>
Police say the boy's father knew something was wrong after he got home.More >>
Police say the boy's father knew something was wrong after he got home.More >>
Astonishing photos from Louisville's wettest February in 135 years.More >>
Astonishing photos from Louisville's wettest February in 135 years.More >>
About three weeks after the angry Ohio River made its presence felt, some riverside restaurants still struggle to reopen.More >>
About three weeks after the angry Ohio River made its presence felt, some riverside restaurants still struggle to reopen.More >>
It's a dirty, messy job, but Waterfront Park needs some TLC after last month's flooding.More >>
It's a dirty, messy job, but Waterfront Park needs some TLC after last month's flooding.More >>
Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino is lending a helping hand to flooding victims.More >>
Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino is lending a helping hand to flooding victims.More >>
Instead of being filled with diners and drinkers Thursday, it was painters, movers and employees working fast to get Captain's Quarters favorite back open.More >>
Instead of being filled with diners and drinkers Thursday, it was painters, movers and employees working fast to get Captain's Quarters favorite back open.More >>
As flood water recedes, one of Louisville's busiest roadways is returning to normal.More >>
As flood water recedes, one of Louisville's busiest roadways is returning to normal.More >>
Nearly a week after flood waters crested, the clean-up efforts have begun in New Albany. Sunday afternoon, more than 200 volunteers with gloves and boots, grabbed sticks, branches and any debris they could from the river’s edge near the Riverfront Amphitheater.More >>
Nearly a week after flood waters crested, the clean-up efforts have begun in New Albany. Sunday afternoon, more than 200 volunteers with gloves and boots, grabbed sticks, branches and any debris they could from the river’s edge near the Riverfront Amphitheater.More >>
According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.More >>
According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.More >>