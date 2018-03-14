Cunningham's Creekside eyes Easter reopening after February floo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cunningham's Creekside eyes Easter reopening after February floods

Posted:
Cunningham's took on a lot of water in last month's Ohio River flooding. Cunningham's took on a lot of water in last month's Ohio River flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About three weeks after the angry Ohio River made its presence felt, some riverside restaurants still struggle to reopen. 

Cunningham's Creekside is a shell of itself. Workers have been ripping out drywall and replacing electrical outlets. Some neighboring restaurants have already welcomed customers back, but Cunningham's owner Brent George said that's because several of those spots are only partially re-opened.

"The flood was just everywhere, from the dining rooms to kitchens, etc.," George said. "We had literally six feet of water in there. "In our particular case, it works better for us to open all at one time. Our place is not big enough to open it in segments."

George added the damage total is still being calculated. He's hoping to have beer flowing and fish frying by Easter. 

