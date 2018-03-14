Central High School seniors spend Wednesday cleaning up Baxter C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Central High School seniors spend Wednesday cleaning up Baxter Community Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Central High School students spent part of their day giving back to the community.

Seniors in the school's Law and Government Magnet program were hard at work at the Baxter Community Center, painting, cleaning and picking up trash around the facility.

The students said it's especially important to take care of places that are symbols of hope in west Louisville, a lesson they said they plan to take with them.

"We're all seniors, We're getting ready to go to college. So we get this experience of community work," K'Ori Terry said. "And also getting ideas for some of us who are moving elsewhere to build community works in other places and continue to work together to build better places, for not just our community and our state, but for the whole world as a whole."

Central High School has partnered with Mayor Greg Fischer's office and Habitat for Humanity on these kinds of improvement projects since the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.