Louisville will host Middle Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the NIT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's second round game of the National Invitation Tournament will be played at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals will play Middle Tennessee, which beat Vermont on Tuesday, 91-64. The Blue Raiders are 25-7 on the year.

U of L said season ticket holders in premium seats have until noon Thursday to claim their seats. Club section, courtside and terrace seats as well as premium boxes are $20 each. All remaining seats go on sale to the public at 3 p.m. Thursday. Non-premium lower-level seats are $12 each. Student tickets are $6.

You can purchase tickets at the U of L Ticket office near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, the KFC Yum! Center box office or at Ticketmaster.com.

