Cannabis supporters rally for passage of HB 166 in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered at the Capital Rotunda in Frankfort on Wednesday to share why they believe cannabis is a lifesaving drug.

The Cannabis Reform Rally was held in support of the cannabis bills being considered by Kentucky lawmakers. One by one, speakers shared stories of sickness and health through cannabis use.

In May a last year, Nick Risden started having seizures and developed a rare form of Lyme Disease after a tick bite. Risden found help in the nation's capital.

"I am a shell of what I was just in May," Risden said. "My doctor in Washington D. C. recommended cannabis for the seizures."

As a result, Risden spends one week a month in D.C.

"In Washington, it is completely legal," he said. "I can order it from Instagram and have it delivered to the hospital or hotel."

Risden was one of several speakers pressing lawmakers to pass HB 166, which would legalize medical cannabis.

Shannon Stacy, Founder and Executive Director of Alliance for Innovative Medicine, has traveled the country and done extensive research on the benefits of cannabis. The organization has shared its findings with local lawmakers.

"I've seen it with children, I've seen it with cancer patients, I know people who have moved out to Colorado, and their cancer is not growing," Stacy said.

After years of arresting marijuana users, Steve Watts, a retired LMPD Sergeant and Law Enforcement Liaison for AIM, has joined the movement to change opinions and the law.

"Using my own experiences in fighting crime, I realize that cannabis really didn't play a significant role," Watts said. "It was the fact that cannabis was illegal when the crime occurred."

 The people pushing the legalization of cannabis hope lawmakers will vote to pass HB 166 this week.

