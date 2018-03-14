Cannabis supporters rally for passage of HB 166 in Frankfort

Police say the boy's father knew something was wrong after he got home.

According to LMPD spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley, Detective William Garrett, a five-year veteran with LMPD, was arrested on Tuesday.

Detective William Garrett was arrested March 13, 2018. He is charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment, and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the country took part in the ENOUGH National School Walkout Wednesday, including thousands of students from schools in Kentucky and Indiana.

Thousands of Kentuckiana students take part in national walkout to protest gun violence

Kentucky lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.

Deng Adel was interviewed on ESPN after the Cardinals rallied to defeat Northern Kentucky in the NIT Tuesday night.

Pikeville City Police Officer Scotty Hamilton had been with the department since 2006.

Pikeville, Ky. police officer shot and killed in the line of duty was ambushed

Authorities say he walked into the sheriff's office and said he wanted to turn himself in.

REPORT: Breckinridge Co. man turns self in to sheriff's department, admits to raping, sodomizing child

A Louisville woman is facing a murder charge after a man was killed outside a liquor store in Okolona last month.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered at the Capital Rotunda in Frankfort on Wednesday to share why they believe cannabis is a lifesaving drug.

The Cannabis Reform Rally was held in support of the cannabis bills being considered by Kentucky lawmakers. One by one, speakers shared stories of sickness and health through cannabis use.

In May a last year, Nick Risden started having seizures and developed a rare form of Lyme Disease after a tick bite. Risden found help in the nation's capital.

"I am a shell of what I was just in May," Risden said. "My doctor in Washington D. C. recommended cannabis for the seizures."

As a result, Risden spends one week a month in D.C.

"In Washington, it is completely legal," he said. "I can order it from Instagram and have it delivered to the hospital or hotel."

Risden was one of several speakers pressing lawmakers to pass HB 166, which would legalize medical cannabis.

Shannon Stacy, Founder and Executive Director of Alliance for Innovative Medicine, has traveled the country and done extensive research on the benefits of cannabis. The organization has shared its findings with local lawmakers.

"I've seen it with children, I've seen it with cancer patients, I know people who have moved out to Colorado, and their cancer is not growing," Stacy said.

After years of arresting marijuana users, Steve Watts, a retired LMPD Sergeant and Law Enforcement Liaison for AIM, has joined the movement to change opinions and the law.

"Using my own experiences in fighting crime, I realize that cannabis really didn't play a significant role," Watts said. "It was the fact that cannabis was illegal when the crime occurred."

The people pushing the legalization of cannabis hope lawmakers will vote to pass HB 166 this week.

