GEORGE | Trinity gets knocked out of Sweet 16 in final seconds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott County defeated Trinity, 54-53, on a go-ahead three pointer in the final seconds of the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament Wednesday afternoon at Rupp Arena.

Cooper Robb knocked the three down from the corner with 5.8 seconds left. The Shamrocks had a chance to respond, but senior Jay Scrubb was denied underneath the basket as the clock ran out.

Trinity maintained control for the majority of the game, out-rebounding Scott County, 37-21. Their physicality in the paint kept them ahead until the fourth quarter.

That’s when the Cardinals found their offensive rhythm, shooting 61 percent from the field. Junior Michael Moreno led Scott County with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Unfortunately, this is a familiar feeling for the Shamrocks. The Cardinals knocked them out of the state tournament in the first round four years ago.

Trinity head coach Mike Szabo was visibly upset after the loss but reiterated how proud he was of his team.

“In a close game like that, just one or two things, maybe us making a mistake or just giving them credit for making a great play and a great shot," Szabo said. "That’s what happens in this game.

“I’ve been on the other end of that, and it’s a lot of fun. Obviously, right now, it’s not. Again, I’m just really proud of this group.”

The Shamrocks finish the season 30-4. Scott County advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals to face Corbin.

