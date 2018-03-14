Henryville residents worry re-zoning of 5-acre property could ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Henryville residents worry re-zoning of 5-acre property could make their neighborhoods too busy

HENRYVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Dozens of residents in Henryville are worried a five-acre parcel of land could soon make their neighborhoods much busier.

Residents met with the Clark County Planning and Zoning Board on Wednesday night for a proposed vote on changing the parcel of land at Forestry Road and S.R. 160 from agriculture zoning to business.

Currently, the lot stores agricultural equipment and was a former asphalt plant. The land is currently up for sale or lease, and residents are worried the noise from trucks there already moving equipment could only get louder if the zoning is passed.

“We worked so hard since we have had the tornado that came through," said Nora Pryor, who has lived near the plot of land for 35 years and said she finds it difficult to sleep at night, worried about the safety of her grandchildren. 

"We have worked to build it back up. We want to keep our peaceful, clean little area." 

Attorney Michael Gillenwater represents the seller and told the zoning board his client does not have any idea of what they would like to put on the property once it is sold. 

But residents worry about what could go there since it is so close to I-65.

The board discussed voting for the rezoning with the agreement the property would not be for a liquor store, nightclub or truck stop. However, after listening to resident’s concerns, the board voted to table the rezoning for a second time, the first being February’s meeting.

Zoning board member Connie Sellers said if once the zoning is approved, the owners can put what they want there and "the board can’t say anything" so more discussion is needed.

The land’s sellers were not at Wednesday meeting, so the board requested to see a list of options the owner would like to put at the location before a vote is officially taken.

“We’re talking more about some of those very wide array of businesses that aren’t quite as nice as we would want in our neighborhood,” said Henryville resident Lisa Stark, who opposes rezoning.

Gillenwater refused to speak with WDRB following the meeting.

The zoning board will try for another vote at the next meeting April 11.

